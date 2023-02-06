Hyperfine Swoop® Point-of-Care MRI System™ Takes the Stage at ISMRM with Twelve Abstract Inclusions

Research highlights the significance and clinical relevance of portable MRI technology

/EIN News/ -- GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc., creator of the Swoop® Point-of-Care MRI System™ for imaging of the brain, today announced the acceptance of twelve abstracts related to the Swoop® system to be presented at the prestigious International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and International Society of MR Radiologist and Technologists (ISMRT) annual meeting. The annual ISMRM and ISMRT meeting, taking place this year in Toronto June 3–8, highlights current and emerging technological advances in magnetic resonance imaging and medicine worldwide.



The research in these abstracts was conducted by leading teams in the field of MRI at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), University of British Columbia, King’s College London, New York University (NYU), Illinois Institute of Technology, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Cardiff University, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The scope of the cutting-edge research covers a wide range of topics, including phase-sensitive reconstruction, diffusion-tensor imaging, and super-resolution imaging. Researchers will present the abstract Tensors and Tracts at 64mT as a “Power Pitch,” which highlights the most exciting abstracts of the annual meeting.

Hyperfine developed the Swoop® system by focusing on enhancing patient outcomes. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine aims to redefine the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. Research such as that highlighted at ISMRM and ISMRT will help to further support the development of these efforts and help strengthen the already robust Hyperfine IP portfolio.

“The previous work of these teams has significantly contributed to the science of ultra-low-field MRI and helped bring this innovative technology to the patient’s bedside. The basic and clinical research showcased at this year's ISMRM and ISMRT meeting offers a glimpse of the potential of these advancements to further the Hyperfine mission of revolutionizing patient care through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging across multiple clinical uses and sites of care,” stated Khan Siddiqui, MD, chief medical officer and chief strategy officer of Hyperfine.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging System™

Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created Swoop®, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care. The mission of Hyperfine is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Johnathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

