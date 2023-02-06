NEWS RELEASE – Tax Filing Tips from the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (Department) announced that tax seasonhas officially begun, and is providing the following information to assist taxpayers in avoiding delays and frustration during the filing process.

File Early

Start gathering your tax records so you have enough time to obtain all forms and documents needed to accurately file your income tax return by the filing deadline, April 20, 2023.

Note: The federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filing deadline for tax returns or an extension to file is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Filing early is also the best way to prevent cybercriminals from stealing your refund. If you havebeen a victim of identity theft or would like extra protection, you may enroll in the Department’s IDTheft Protection Program by visiting Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov in the “Individual” tile. Those enrolled in the program will be notified when an income tax return is filedwith your name and social security number, and you will be asked to verify that you filed the taxreturn.

File Electronically

Compared to paper filing, e-filing improves accuracy, provides verification that a tax return was filed and is processed faster so that tax refunds are delivered quicker. There are now more ways than ever to conveniently e-file your return. In addition to many fee-based commercial taxpreparation software options, taxpayers can also file for free directly with the Department using Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov .

Use Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit is the quickest way to receive your refund. Processing times are longer for taxpayers who choose to receive their refunds by check.

Check for Accuracy and Errors

Avoid processing delays, adjustments to your return and additional correspondence from the Department by making sure: all social security numbers are correct, the appropriate filing status is selected, to attach required forms and your employee earning statements (HW-2s and W2s), and that you have signed your return.

Check Your Refund Status

You may check the status of your income tax return filing. Visit the Department’s website athttps://tax.hawaii.gov and click on “Where’s My Refund.” You will need your Social SecurityNumber or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and the exact refund amount claimed asshown on your tax return.

Additional Information

Tax filers do not need to include the recent Act 115 constitutional refund as income on their federal or State tax returns. The Act 115 constitutional refund is not like an ordinary state tax refund because it was not received as result of a deduction claimed for state taxes that you paid.

For More Help

Visit https://tax.hawaii.gov for additional information, forms, and guidance on filing individual income tax returns or other tax returns.

If you unable to resolve an issue after reading form instructions and searching the Department website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at (808) 587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

# # #

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (808) 586-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Department of Taxation

830 Punchbowl Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

(808) 587-1540