Tecan collaborates with Element Biosciences to provide benchtop NGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. – the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics – are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will bring together Tecan’s automation expertise and Element Biosciences’ unique sequencing technologies, employing proprietary chemistries from both companies to deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up.
MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS to deliver plug and play, walkway preparation of NGS libraries. This innovative solution fits perfectly with Element Biosciences’ AVITI benchtop sequencer, and the collaboration will allow direct conversion of libraries on the MagicPrep NGS – without amplification and with no reduction in quality1 – using the Adept™ Library Compatibility Kit v1.1.
Klaus Lun, PhD, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division at Tecan, said: “We are excited to be working with Element Biosciences, using our complementary expertise to bring automated library preparation to even more researchers. This partnership will allow customers from both our companies to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system and reap the benefits it offers for low throughput applications.”
Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Vice President of Biochemistry and Co-Founder, Element Biosciences, added: “The Element AVITI System generates high quality data across all sequencing metrics when combined with Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS. This provides a powerful combination of automated convenience with AVITI’s industry-leading performance and operating cost.”
A poster entitled ‘MagicPrep NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI System’ will be presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting February 6-9, 2023.
To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit http://www.tecan.com/magic
1.Matt Kellinger, Ben Krajacich, Vivian Den, Andrew Altomare, Dat Mai, Thomas Sandell, Justin Lin, Ashesh Saraiya. MagicPrep™ NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI™ System. Presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting, February 6-9, 2023.
* For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic procedures.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Benjamin Peltier
Senior Manager Media and Content
benjamin.peltier@tecan.com
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 88 88
www.tecan.com
About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.
Element Biosciences
media@elembio.com
www.elementbiosciences.com
- copy ends -
© 2023 kdm communications limited
Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS to deliver plug and play, walkway preparation of NGS libraries. This innovative solution fits perfectly with Element Biosciences’ AVITI benchtop sequencer, and the collaboration will allow direct conversion of libraries on the MagicPrep NGS – without amplification and with no reduction in quality1 – using the Adept™ Library Compatibility Kit v1.1.
Klaus Lun, PhD, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division at Tecan, said: “We are excited to be working with Element Biosciences, using our complementary expertise to bring automated library preparation to even more researchers. This partnership will allow customers from both our companies to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system and reap the benefits it offers for low throughput applications.”
Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Vice President of Biochemistry and Co-Founder, Element Biosciences, added: “The Element AVITI System generates high quality data across all sequencing metrics when combined with Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS. This provides a powerful combination of automated convenience with AVITI’s industry-leading performance and operating cost.”
A poster entitled ‘MagicPrep NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI System’ will be presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting February 6-9, 2023.
To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit http://www.tecan.com/magic
1.Matt Kellinger, Ben Krajacich, Vivian Den, Andrew Altomare, Dat Mai, Thomas Sandell, Justin Lin, Ashesh Saraiya. MagicPrep™ NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Element AVITI™ System. Presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting, February 6-9, 2023.
* For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic procedures.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Benjamin Peltier
Senior Manager Media and Content
benjamin.peltier@tecan.com
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 88 88
www.tecan.com
About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.
Element Biosciences
media@elembio.com
www.elementbiosciences.com
- copy ends -
© 2023 kdm communications limited
Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Becca Nordstrom at kdm communications limited, St Neots, UK
+44 1480405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com