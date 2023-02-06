Submit Release
Perella Weinberg Partners to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") PWP, a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:35AM ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available to the public on the Investor's section of PWP's website at https://investors.pwpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on PWP's website shortly after the event.

About PWP
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Partners Investor Relations: investors@pwpartners.com
For Perella Weinberg Partners Media: media@pwpartners.com


