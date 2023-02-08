New Librem 5 USA Phone Customers Can Opt-in for 30-days of free AweSIM, Purism’s Privacy-First Prepaid Cellular Plan
Librem 5 USA is manufactured in the USA and designed with security in mind. With Purism' Librem AweSIM, users’ personal information is never sold, disclosed, or even seen by the big telecom providers”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To fortify users’ online privacy, Purism has launched a new offer for the Librem 5 USA phone powered with a wireless, cellular plan, AweSIM.
— Kyle Rankin,President, Purism
The Librem 5 USA is a privacy-first phone manufactured with Made In USA electronics and a secure supply chain, valued by those who care about their digital privacy. AweSIM is a wireless cellular prepaid plan launched by Purism to safeguard protection from Big Telecom. “This special combination ensures that users’ personal data is secure, and not sold to third parties. Librem 5 USA is manufactured in the USA and designed with security in mind. Big cellular providers in the US sell data for advertising. With Purism' Librem AweSIM, users’ personal information is never sold, disclosed, or even seen by the big telecom carriers” elaborates, Kyle Rankin, President of Purism.
Those who purchase Librem 5 USA can opt-in to try the AweSIM service for 30 days . This special pairing gives these users ultimate peace of mind- they buy a phone with secure supply chain. Plus, with AweSIM, Purism will not share user data with third-parties. New users pay a one-time sign-up fee of $9.99 and get 30 days free. The complete terms and conditions can be accessed here.
Since its launch in October 2020, Purism has improved AweSIM.
With AweSIM, subscribers get unlimited talk and text within USA and data usage with ultra-high speed 4G/5G LTE. Purism’s cellular service plans works in the United States. Roaming is included at no additional cost within the USA, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Additional regions added as they become available with TMO.
To activate the offer on purchase of new Librem 5 USA phone order, users need to enter a valid coupon code TRYAWESIM, after checking the box to opt-in AweSIM plan.
Sure about being an AweSIM subscriber and don’t need a trial? Librem AweSIM can be ordered with Librem 5 or Librem 5 USA phone, or be used as a standalone prepaid cellular service to use in other unlocked GSM phones.
