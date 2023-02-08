New Librem 5 USA Phone Customers Can Opt-in for 30-days of free AweSIM, Purism’s Privacy-First Prepaid Cellular Plan

About

Purism (www.puri.sm), a California based Social Purpose Corporation which builds security-first technology products and services. Purism is a Social Purpose Company, It means it places social good for society before maximizing profits, and that makes it a different company indeed. It was started because its founder and CEO, Todd Weaver, wanted to change the future of technology so his two growing daughters could participate in a digital society that respects them, rather than exploit them.

Purism