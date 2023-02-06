Submit Release
Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 24, 2023.

About Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

For additional information contact:

Chris Kuepper – chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com
Lynn Morgen – lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty – eric.prouty@advisiry.com


