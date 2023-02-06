Submit Release
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), Fortune Magazine’s top 20 fastest growing company of 2021 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, February 27th, 2023. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website Investors.greenbrickpartners.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call: 
Domestic toll-free dial-in number:  1-888-660-6353
International dial-in number: 1-929-203-2106
Access code:  3162560


To access a telephone replay of the call: 
Domestic toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-770-2030
International dial-in number: 1-647-362-9199
Access code:  3162560
Date Accessible Through: March 30th, 2023


About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Contact:  
Benting Hu
Vice President of Finance
(469) 808-1014
IR@greenbrickpartners.com 


Primary Logo

