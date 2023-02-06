Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement marking the 30th anniversary of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act:

“This week marks the 30th anniversary of the enactment of the Family and Medical Leave Act, an important piece of federal legislation that we’re now building on in Vermont.

“My Administration is moving forward with a program that will provide all Vermonters access to this important benefit, that can be covered by either employers, individuals, or a combination of the two, without imposing regressive tax increases on working families or creating another government entity to oversee it.

“Vermont families deserve access to a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that helps provide flexibility to new parents, and those caring for family members or experiencing health problems themselves. We can and must provide workers with this option in a thoughtful, informed way, and without increasing the costs of living, including taxes, on Vermonters.

“I look forward to working with Vermonters and employers over the next two years to demonstrate the benefits and viability of our voluntary Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan.”

 

