Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,523 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken Convenes Fourth COVID-19 Global Action Plan Ministerial

A year after launching the COVID-19 Global Action Plan (GAP), Secretary Blinken will host a fourth and final Ministerial on February 8 to conclude the work of the GAP focused on the acute needs of the pandemic, identify remaining barriers, and look towards the future to promote collaboration on preventing, detecting, and responding to the next global health threat.

The GAP expanded global COVID-19 response activities and built on the progress partners were making to end the acute phase of the pandemic. The ministerial will review the GAP’s accomplishments and assess the political channel created by the GAP and its added value to pandemic response. Health security is national security, and foreign ministers and regional and international organization representatives play a critical role in addressing health threats. The Secretary has proposed a new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the Department of State, in recognition of the need to ensure that U.S. diplomacy is elevating and working to advance these shared global challenges.

The United States and its partners around the world have made progress in ending the acute phase of the pandemic but recognize there is more to be done. The heightened interest in health security as a foreign policy concern offers a window of opportunity to organize politically to support efforts to protect our collective global health and health security

The entire Ministerial will be streamed live on the Department homepage at 8:00 EST on February 8, 2023. For more information contact the COVID Response and Health Security Office at covid19gap@state.gov.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken Convenes Fourth COVID-19 Global Action Plan Ministerial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.