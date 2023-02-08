The Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger Guests on The Witching Hour with Patti Negri

The Witching Hour with Patti Negri Available on all podcasting platforms. Patti Stanger the Millionaire Matchmaker is a guest on the Witching Hour with Patti Negri Patti Stanger the Millionaire Matchmaker live on the set of the Witching Hour with Patti Negri

Patti Stanger chats with the Good Witch of Hollywood in this love filled episode of the Witching Hour.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Good Witch of Hollywood," Psychic-Medium, Patti Negri, welcomes pal Patti Stanger (The Millionaire Matchmaker) to her #1 ranked podcast, "The Witching Hour, with Patti Negri." Patti Stanger pulls from her history as a third generation matchmaker and the eight-season run of her Bravo hit reality show "The Millionaire Matchmaker," which follows Patti Stanger, the owner of the Beverly Hills-based "Millionaire's Club" dating service, as she matches single wealthy people for possible love connections. The two Patti's discuss all things Love Magick in anticipation of the best Valentine's Day gift listeners and fans could want. "The Witching Hour" is produced by Rob Cohen and Christine Roth of Co-Conspiracy Entertainment; and can be streamed on Paraflixx. Often referred to as the Netflix of the Paranormal. Paraflixx is proud to be showcasing one of its founding partners with the launch of "The Witching Hour" on Patti's own network for subscribers and fans alike to enjoy. Paraflixx is a streaming network specializing in all things supernatural, paranormal, and magickal.

It has the highest adoption rate on the market due to its unique programming content and availability.

Patti is best known for her recurring role on the Travel Channel's #1 series "Ghost Adventures." One of her episodes

was part of the Discovery Channel's streaming service launch. Her wildly popular television and streaming series appearances have garnered over a billion views. Patti Negri is the international best-selling author of "Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks, & Techniques to Balance, Empower, & Create a Life You Love." Patti was voted #1 psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, and witch/ magickal practitioner in the world in the internationally recognized competition by Times Square Press. Patti's body of work includes appearances on such shows as "Master Chef," "America's Got Talent," and "Portals to Hell." Patti hosts her popular podcast "The Witching Hour" and can be heard on nationally syndicated radio with Adam Corolla, Jason Ellis, Mancow Muller, and Coast to Coast with George Noory. She has graced numerous magazine covers, contributed to over 20 books, and conducted seances on radio, film,

and TV, working with such legends as Emma Stone, Josh Duhamel, Martin Sheen, and Gregory Hines.

Listen to the Witching Hour with Patti Negri on all podcasting platforms.

Love Magick with The Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger