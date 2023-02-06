Submit Release
Toronto Rapper Avalanche The Architect Opens Snake Sanctuary and Breeding Facility

Toronto, Canada - Avalanche The Architect, the talented Toronto Rapper and mixed martial artist, has added another string to his bow by opening a snake sanctuary and breeding facility. With a net worth of $14.2 million, Avalanche is on his way to being Canada's first hip-hop billionaire.

Avalanche has two warehouses that house over 40,000 snakes each, and he is planning to expand with two more facilities, one in America and one in Europe. In addition to selling exotic snakes, Avalanche rents out snakes for movies and music videos.

When asked why he got into the snake business, Avalanche replied, "Being in the rap music industry, I'm always around snakes, so it was a natural fit." With his great sense of humor and his expertise in the entertainment industry, Avalanche is set to conquer the snake world.

The Toronto Rapper's background is impressive. He's a second-degree Dan in Tae Kwon Do, a highly proficient Muay Thai kick boxer, and a black belt in Brazilian Jujitsu. He's been in the entertainment industry for his entire life, either through his martial arts or his rapping.

Avalanche's snake sanctuary and breeding facilities are just another example of his entrepreneurial spirit. With his passion for the arts and his drive for success, Avalanche is on the rise and is quickly becoming a household name.

For more information on Avalanche The Architect, visit www.avalanchethearchitect.com.

