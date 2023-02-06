CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Doyle, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Provider for his contributions in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry field.

Dr. Doyle earned Bachelor of Science degrees in both Microbiology and Zoology and a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry. He then earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Medical Center and his Master of Arts degree in Humanities from the Louisiana State University Graduate School. He completed his residency in psychiatry in 1996 and his fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in 1998. He completed an additional fellowship in psychosomatic medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1999. The doctor is board-certified in psychiatry, child, and adolescent psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). According to Dr. Doyle, the ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology.

Dr. Doyle maintained an outpatient practice at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital while focusing on research. He spent five years working with faculty and staff at Harvard University Health Services before changing direction to primarily inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry. He has extensive experience treating ADHD mood disorders and anxiety disorders as a clinical researcher in the Pediatric Psychopharmacology Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Doyle is the Assistant Medical Director of the McLean-Franciscan Child and Adolescent Inpatient Program and works part-time as an Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Doyle knew he wanted to be in the medical field from a young age and began his service as a dentist for four years. He then decided to return to school and become a psychiatrist. According to the doctor, he is passionate about his work and does research in many areas, including how inflammation affects the body.

Dr. Doyle is on the editorial board of The International Journal of Immunology and Pharmacology, recently cited as one of Italy's top ten scientific journals. In his first two years of practice at Mass General and McLean Hospital, he was honored with three Mass General Brigham in Excellence Awards.

In his spare time, Dr. Doyle enjoys design, such as architecture and interior design.

For more information, visit www.mcleanhospital.org/profile/robert-doyle.

