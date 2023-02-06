RealWear, Inc. has entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company via a business combination transaction with Cascadia Acquisition Corp.

RealWear's platform empowers frontline professionals via a human-centric technology solution comprised of voice-driven and hands-free wearable computers, cameras, and accessories, as well as robust cloud and data service offerings

RealWear has developed an industrial-focused ecosystem of independent software vendors

RealWear has 5,000+ end-user customers with 70,000+ units deployed i

RealWear has substantial historical revenue with a strong gross margin profile

RealWear's pre-transaction equity valued at $323 million

RealWear, Inc. ("RealWear" or the "Company"), a leading industrial wearable technology solution company, and Cascadia Acquisition Corp. CCAI ("CCAI"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that is expected to result in RealWear becoming a publicly traded company.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named RealWear, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq.

RealWear provides wearable assisted reality solutions to frontline professionals to engage, empower, and elevate the modern industrial worker to be more efficient and perform work tasks more safely and with precision. The Company's assisted reality tools enable frontline professionals to view, communicate and share documents, diagrams, photos, and video, all while keeping their hands and field-of-view free for the work. As a full-stack offering, RealWear's SaaS-based cloud platform provides advanced data analytics and real-time technical support to help IT and operations leaders streamline updates and accelerate scaled deployments. With its ruggedized design, form factor and unique modular platform, RealWear devices, including the RealWear Navigator® wearable series, are designed to withstand and perform in the harsh, often challenging environments regularly faced by modern frontline professionals.

Investment Highlights

Scaled, Category-Creating Platform: Established market leader for modern frontline professionals

Established market leader for modern frontline professionals Large TAM: Rapidly expanding market TAM with anticipated 41% CAGR (2022-2027) ii

Rapidly expanding market TAM with anticipated 41% CAGR (2022-2027) Blue Chip Customer Validation: 41 of the Fortune 100 are RealWear customers

41 of the Fortune 100 are RealWear customers Efficient Business Model: 2022 Gross Marginiii of 63% poised to expand through increasing emphasis on cloud platform

Management Commentary

"RealWear's mission is to engage, empower, and elevate frontline professionals around the world and across industries to increase productivity and enhance safety," said Andrew Chrostowski, Chairman and CEO of RealWear. "This combination with CCAI will accelerate our ability to deliver new assisted reality products, services, and solutions at scale that transform the way people work today, tomorrow and into our sustainable future."

Jamie Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of CCAI, said, "CCAI was established with the intention of identifying and partnering with businesses that are utilizing technology and innovation to disrupt industry in sizable and expanding markets. RealWear perfectly fits these criteria, and we are thrilled to partner with them and add value by strengthening their financial position in pursuit of growth initiatives across product, customer, geography and industry initiatives."

Transaction Summary

The boards of directors of RealWear and CCAI have both unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. The transaction will require the approval of the shareholders of both RealWear and CCAI and is subject to other customary closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement. In connection with the execution of the business combination agreement, a sufficient number of RealWear shareholders have agreed to vote or consent to approve the proposed business combination prior to the closing.

The combined company is expected to have a post-transaction enterprise value of $375.5 million (assuming no redemptions of CCAI public shares by CCAI public stockholders through the closing of the business combination). CCAI currently has $150 million of cash in trust. Cash proceeds to the combined company upon closing of the transaction are expected to consist of remaining cash in trust following any redemptions of CCAI public shares by CCAI public stockholders through the closing of the business combination and up to $35 million of additional financing.

The net proceeds raised from the proposed transaction will be used to support RealWear's strategic growth and corporate initiatives comprised of hiring additional team members for product development and cloud engineering, expanding contract manufacturing capabilities, accelerating sales channel penetration, and pursuing additional industry verticals.

Current RealWear shareholders will roll 100% of their existing share holdings into equity of the combined company. Shares of CCAI Class A common stock and Class B common stock will automatically convert into common stock of the combined company on a one-for-one basis.

For an investor presentation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information about the proposed transaction will be described in CCAI's registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to the business combination, which it will file with the SEC.

CCAI Extension

As previously announced, CCAI intends to hold a special meeting on February 15, 2023 to consider and vote on, among other proposals, the extension of the time period CCAI has to complete an initial business combination to August 31, 2023. As disclosed in the proxy statement regarding the special meeting, CCAI may be liable to pay a 1% federal excise tax imposed under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in connection with redemptions by CCAI of its shares of Class A common stock in connection with the extension, the business combination or otherwise. To mitigate the current uncertainty surrounding the excise tax, CCAI is notifying all concerned parties that funds in trust, including any interest thereon, will not be used, now or in the future, to pay for any excise tax imposed under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Advisors

Cascadia Capital, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Perkins Coie is serving as legal advisor to CCAI. Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to RealWear.

About RealWear, Inc.

RealWear® is the world's leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers around the world.

About Cascadia Acquisition Corp.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CCAI is sponsored by an affiliate of Cascadia Capital, LLC, an investment banking financial advisor to entrepreneurs, boards of directors and business owners. CCAI concentrates its initiatives on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors that are being fundamentally reshaped by the introduction of advanced technologies, commonly referred to as "Industry 4.0."

_________________________

i As of September 30, 2022

ii Source: ABI Research

iii Unaudited

