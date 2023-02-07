Jason Wible and FrenchCreek: 30 Years of Fall Safety

Jason Wible FrenchCreek

Fall protection and rescue systems have saved lives over the years. Recently, leading manufacturer FrenchChreek celebrated its 30th year in the business.

FRANKLIN, PA, U.S.A, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 15, 2022, FrenchCreek president Jason Wible proudly commemorated his company's 30th milestone anniversary. Chris Peterson of the Manufacturer and Business Association honored him with an award for all that he has achieved throughout these past three decades.

Since its inception in 1992, FrenchCreek Fall Safety has experienced an incredible journey of growth and development. From the humble beginnings of a small-town PA business to becoming one of the most trusted names for fall protection across America, this company is a testament to longevity, resilience, and adaptability. The company has grown as it changed locations while investing significantly in improved equipment technologies over 30 years.

FrenchCreek Fall Safety began as a small, specialized business supplying only the most essential fall protection items. Over time they have evolved into an expansive entity providing hundreds of diverse products to all aspects of the industry, expertly enabling customers with their safety needs.

Today, the company offers an extensive range of world-class safety equipment to every corner of the U.S. It has expanded its market beyond just the construction industry. Jason Wible and the FrenchCreek team have always been proud of being an American-made company built from the ground up as a family-owned business. For the past three decades, FrenchCreek Fall Safety has pushed its products past what’s required and continually made products that have exceeded expectations.

Jason Wible and the FrenchCreek team have worked diligently to provide the best safety equipment that exceeds both expectations and conventional standards. As the company continues to move forward, people can only expect FrenchCreek to improve on its accomplishments over the past 30 years and be the best name in fall protection and safety.



About Jason Wible and FrenchCreek

FrenchCreek was founded in 1992 by Carl Wible and is now headed by his son Jason Wible. Carl's passion for FrenchCreek was to ensure that being American-made would be at the core of the company's growth and success. Since then, FrenchCreek has manufactured top-quality fall-arrest and rescue systems. Today, Jason Wible leads FrenchCreek from its much larger headquarters while the design, testing, and manufacturing operations still proudly remain in Franklin, PA.

