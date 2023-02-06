Submit Release
Alexander Lopez Appointed Resort Manager at W Maldives

W Maldives has announced the promotion of Alexander Lopez from Director of Operations to Resort Manager.

Alex began his journey with Marriott at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel in 2009 as a Night Auditor and worked his way up opening W Barcelona and later as the Welcome Manager at the W Koh Samui.

Prior to joining W Maldives, Alex served as Resident Manager at W Koh Samui during a General Manager transition and later moved to the position of Director of Rooms at the Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort acting as Resort Manager for 3 months period. His high level of success lead him to work in countries like Sweden, Switzerland, China, Spain and Thailand.

Alex started his W Maldives journey as Director of Operations and developed his skills with a commitment to his growth and has shown that he is a strong asset to the team and W Maldives.

