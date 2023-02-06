Chef Alberto Faccani at Soneva Fushi’s Flying Sauces this February

Indulge in a high-flying culinary journey with chef Alberto Faccani from Italy’s two Michelin-starred Magnolia Ristorante, this month in the Maldives. Helming the kitchen at Soneva Fushi’s Flying Sauces, chef Alberto will be delighting guests with creative dishes, imaginative combinations and striking presentations during an exclusive 12-week residency from February 1 to April 30, 2023.

Named by prestigious Italian food and wine guide, Identità Golose, as one of the ‘100 chefs who have changed Italian cuisine in the last 10 years, his dynamic style of cuisine is self-taught, blending styles, forms and traditions.

With a specially curated menu, breathtaking views over the lush island foliage and a rush of adrenaline ziplining through the treetops – Flying Sauces x Magnolia Ristorante is a dining experience like no other.