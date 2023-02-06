Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,197 in the last 365 days.

UTB Bot Unveils a New Way to Leverage Automation and Cryptocurrencies

United Telegram Bot (UTB) announced a new way for people to use automation and cryptocurrencies to leverage their online presence.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its innovative product, UTB Bot, users can now benefit from an ecosystem of features. This bot makes it easier than ever to manage cryptocurrencies through the Telegram app.


The team introduced an AI-driven algorithm for monetizing traffic and a unique ladder system for creating prize pools. UTB Bot provides a comprehensive suite of tools for anyone looking to maximize their profits in the digital world.

Introducing How UTB Bot Works

UTB Bot proposes a way to make automated crypto management easier than ever. With its cutting-edge technology, users can easily manage their investments, track the performance of their portfolios, and withdraw profits.

The UTB team has also made it easy for users to stay up-to-date on important market trends. Specifically, the founders created a Telegram chat group with market tactics and strategies for crypto users.

For those who want to get involved in the UTB ecosystem, there is a simple guided procedure. People need to connect with the bot and follow its instructions to benefit from its multiple features.

Furthermore, UTB Bot has an affiliate system, allowing users to generate additional revenue by referring people to the platform.

An Ecosystem with a Wide Array of Features

Multiple features compose UTB's ecosystem to give users the best user experience possible when it comes to crypto asset management.

Security is a priority for UTB, with the platform's safe wallet providing users' funds with a secure storage method. The team provides accessibility, with just a few taps allowing users to easily deposit, withdraw and convert assets.

Should problems arise, a 24H support system is available to assist users in any way possible. If users need additional assistance, they can join the UTB Chat Group, with useful information regarding tactics and strategies.

A ladder system also allows players to ascend through two seasons of prizes each year. And finally, as mentioned above, there is an affiliate system in place for the project. The mechanism enables users to gain rewards by inviting people to join UTB through a unique link.

All these features and more make UTB's ecosystem ever-evolving, adapting to what users need to be successful crypto asset managers.

About UTB

UTB is a new project relying on a Telegram-based bot, leveraging AI to enhance the crypto experience of its users. The platform aims to reduce the hassle associated with cryptocurrency management by introducing tools powered by big data.

UTB enables users to manage their coins in a simple, secure manner, with multiple rewards based on its affiliate program. More information on UTB is available by visiting the pages linked below.

Website | Telegram (Bot)


Dominic Gregel
support-at-utb.ai

Primary Logo

You just read:

UTB Bot Unveils a New Way to Leverage Automation and Cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.