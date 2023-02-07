Submit Release
EnviroMix Responds to “What is Compressed Gas Mixing?”

The 3D animation explains how BioMix works and outlines the technology's many benefits.

EnviroMix releases BioMix animated explainer video

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroMix’s flagship product, BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing, delivers uniform mixing of tank contents by firing programmed, short-duration bursts of compressed air through patented, engineered nozzles located near the tank floor. The company recently developed an animated explainer video detailing how BioMix works and illustrating the numerous advantages the technology offers, including:

• Energy efficiency: BioMix systems provide 60% or greater reduction in power usage versus mechanical mixers and even more versus diffused air mixing.
• Straightforward operation: All in-tank components are maintenance free, non-clogging, and self-cleaning.
• Process optimization: BioMix utilizes intermittently fired large bubbles with 95% less air volume than coarse bubble aeration, allowing the technology to deliver complete mixing with proven negligible oxygen transfer.
• Unparalleled flexibility: BioMix’s patented nozzles and headers are compatible with any tank geometry or configuration.

Building on the core BioMix technology, EnviroMix continues to innovate and has recently launched several new products, including BioCycle-D Optimized Aerobic Digestion Process, BioCycle-ENR Activated Sludge Process, and BioMix-DC Enhanced Anaerobic Mixing System, the 2022 Water Environment Federation Innovative Technology award winner.

EnviroMix was formed around a group of individuals with more than 150 years of combined experience in the water treatment industry. This experience was accumulated by the team’s tenure with industry leading equipment manufacturers, constructors, and consulting engineering firms. Colorado customer, Kyle C., stated, “The EnviroMix team has been great. They respond to our issues and questions quickly and work hard to come up with solutions.”

With more than 175 installations across the United States and Canada, the company’s mixing and process technologies integrate intelligent, user-friendly controls that provide customers with the performance they expect at the lowest life cycle cost.

