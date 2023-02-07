Motobyo Redefines the Way Everyday People Buy and Sell Used Cars
Motobyo is redefining the way everyday people buy and sell their used cars, and this week the peer-to-peer private party platform debuts a new, simplified vehicle listing tool, Online Listing.
We listened, and what we learned led us to create this classified-style Online Listing, which is the first of several enhancements we will be rolling out in the next few weeks.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo is redefining the way everyday people buy and sell their used cars, and this week the peer-to-peer private party platform debuts a new, simplified vehicle listing tool, Online Listing.
— George Lekas, Founder & COO of Motobyo
Debuting Tuesday, February 7 online at Motobyo.com, the new Online Listing tool is free to use for registered users, and is the result of customer feedback received during the Motobyo “beta launch” just completed.
“We’ve been listening to our customers about what they want and what they need to have success selling their used vehicles,” said George Lekas, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Motobyo. “We listened, and what we learned led us to create this classified-style Online Listing, which is the first of several enhancements we will be rolling out in the next few weeks.”
The Motobyo Online Listing tool is a fixed price vehicle listing where the seller sets their own sales price. Sellers can leverage the patent pending Motobyo Icon pricing tools to guide them to the current market value of their vehicle when setting the price. The Online Listing, which is good for up to 45 days, greatly increases the breadth of the potential buyer universe for private party sellers beyond their immediate local area.
In addition, the new Motobyo Online Listing tool provides sellers the opportunity to get a certified, third-party inspection and a CarFax report that can be added to their listing to enhance the desirability of the vehicle and answer many potential buyer questions.
The Online Listing joins the full suite of solutions that Motobyo offers as ways that sellers can maximize the value of their used car or truck. The platform is focused exclusively on private party offers, which allows sellers to receive higher offers than the traditional auto dealers wholesale offers. Coupled with the features that help buyers get financing, insurance, inspection, repairs, delivery and more, Motobyo provides all the features traditionally available only through dealerships.
Available exclusively online, Motobyo is an automotive marketplace connecting everyday consumers interested in selling or buying their used car. The platform saves consumers time and earns them more money, while eliminating the hassles and headaches often associated with buying and selling a used vehicle.
To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
