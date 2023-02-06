NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WAYNE COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Wayne County, UT—The Wayne County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Wayne County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Roy Brown who retired in December, 2022.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Donald Bone, Wayne County School District, resident of Loa,

• Judge Mark McIff, J.D., Judge in 11 other justice courts in the Sixth District, resident of Richfield, and

• Jeffrey Owens, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Panguitch.

A comment period will be held through February 16, 2023. A final candidate will then be selected by the Wayne County Commission within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #