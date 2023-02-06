Epiq Service Cloud Honored as National Law Journal Legal Technology Trailblazer

Epiq’s suite of legal productivity and intelligence solutions recognized as true change agent for corporate legal departments and law firms

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, is pleased to announce that its comprehensive and integrated suite of legal productivity and intelligence solutions, Epiq Service Cloud, has been named to the National Law Journal’s list of Legal Technology Trailblazers.



The NLJ Legal Technology Trailblazers designation, now in its third year, recognizes products and companies that are innovating to make the jobs of attorneys and law firms easier.

“This transformational legal solution suite, based on a common and highly modern technology platform, was born out of the need to solve persistent challenges we observed with our clients and across the market,” said Epiq Legal Solutions President and General Manager Roger Pilc. “It enables corporate legal departments and law firms to more easily meet deadlines, capture institutional knowledge, and derive actionable insights from comprehensive data analytics.”

The NLJ Legal Technology Trailblazers selection committee was especially attracted to how the Epiq Service Cloud platform combines proprietary and best-of-breed technology, and how clients are using them together in a seamless way rather than being burdened by numerous, unconnected point solutions.

“We are thrilled that Epiq Service Cloud has been recognized as a true change agent for corporate legal departments and law firms and is being honored among the truly exceptional products that are changing the way that attorneys, law firms, and companies do business more productively and intelligently,” Pilc said. “The Epiq Service Cloud empowers Epiq, and its clients, to orchestrate people, process, and technology to quickly arrive at the outcomes clients seek: lower risk, cost efficiency, improved decision-making and greater success in legal, regulatory and compliance matters.”

The all-in-one platform is built on state-of-the-art secure private and public cloud-based infrastructure, and leverages cutting-edge data management and analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, workflow, and digital technologies. The Epiq Service cloud provides advanced legal business intelligence, convenient service request modules, spend management dashboards, data transfer tools, and on-demand project status updates. It also includes a broad suite of proprietary and third-party applications, including several for eDiscovery, such as a Epiq’s self-service tool, Epiq Discovery, for managing data for internal investigations and subject access requests.

The Epiq Service Cloud also includes several business-of-law applications and services designed to provide general counsel and legal operations professionals with more visibility into department and project-level service, cost, and risk. These include Legal Spend Analysis, Legal Invoice Analytics and Review, and “Metrics that Matter” dashboards for at-a-glance executive-level insights across the departments and practices of corporate legal departments and law firms.

