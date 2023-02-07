FlashCloud Intelligence Announces Free Webinar with TechCrunch on Scaling GTM to $100M ARR
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashCloud Intelligence is proud to announce its upcoming webinar with TechCrunch, titled "$100M ARR - Evolve from founder-led sales to scalable GTM." The webinar will provide valuable insights and guidance for startups and growth-stage companies looking to scale their go-to-market (GTM) strategies.
The webinar will feature two industry experts, Greg Holmes, the former Chief Revenue Office of Zoom, and Lee Wright, GM of CRM Applications and Support at AWS. Greg and Lee will share their experience and best practices for scaling GTM, from developing a robust sales team to expanding into new markets.
The webinar is designed for startups and growth-stage companies that are looking to evolve from founder-led sales to a scalable GTM strategy. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from the experts and ask questions about the challenges and opportunities in scaling GTM.
"We're thrilled to have Greg and Lee join us for this webinar," said Jerry Limber, SVP - Product Strategy and Revenue Operations of FlashCloud Intelligence. "Their expertise and experience will provide valuable insights for startups and growth-stage companies looking to scale their GTM strategies. We believe that this webinar will be a great opportunity for attendees to learn from the best and take their businesses to the next level."
The webinar will take place on 08 Mar, 2023. To register for the webinar, please visit the https://hopin.com/events/100m-arr-evolve-from-founder-led-sales-to-scalable-gtm
About FlashCloud Intelligence
FlashCloud Intelligence is a leading provider of cloud-based go-to-market intelligence solutions. We help companies to turn data into actionable insights, enabling them to make informed business decisions and drive growth. Our solutions are designed for startups and growth-stage companies looking to scale their businesses.
http://www.myflashcloud.com
About TechCrunch
TechCrunch is a leading technology media property, dedicated to obsessively profiling startups, reviewing new Internet products, and breaking tech news. Founded in 2005, TechCrunch and its network of websites reach over 40 million unique visitors and more than 27 million social followers.
Nina Zhao
