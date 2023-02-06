Drill Rapper AK Arshi Takes on Iranian Revolution through Music and Political Activism

AK Arshi is the first Iranian American rapper to take on revolutionary songs outside of Iran.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the tumultuous Islamic theocratic regime making headlines around the world, renowned drill rapper, AK Arshi , is making waves as the only Iranian American millennial to take on the revolution through music.Arshi Komeili, aka AK Arshi, is an Iranian American drill rapper, artist, director, entrepreneur, and influencer based in Houston, Texas. He is the CEO of Alliance, an entertainment company that produces and directs music videos and songs, particularly for local Houston charities and other non-profit organizations around the globe.In his most recent news, AK Arshi is taking on the Islamic theocratic regime by pouring his heart and soul into creating sociopolitical songs, dedicating his time to activism, and inspiring a new generation of artists and influencers on the revolution. He is the first drill rapper from Houston, as well as the first Iranian American artist, to compose revolutionary songs and he has made it his mission to do all he can to support such a worthy cause.“It is no secret that the Iranian government is trying to censor and silence artists inside and outside of Iran,” AK Arshi says. “Rapper Toomaj Salehi, for example, has been imprisoned for over three months by the regime and I feel it’s my duty to echo his voice as he is being tortured in Iran.”“Not only that, but the people of Iran, especially women, have had enough with letting religion dictate what is right for them and what isn’t, and this has started the first “women-led” revolution of mankind’s history,” he continues. “As an Iranian diaspora, I have been helping to organize protests in Houston against the Islamic regime to amplify the voices of people inside of Iran – and I have no intent of ever stopping.”According to AK Arshi, the revolution started five months ago in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, by the hands of the evil “morality police” – simply because she wasn’t covering her hair properly. Since then, more than 30,000 people have been detained and more than 700 have been killed by the Islamic regime, including 80 children.“This grotesque display of power cannot be allowed to continue, and all of my upcoming projects will help me to lead and expand the resistance internationally,” AK Arshi states. “It is time for a new generation of artists to step up and take on leadership positions for new revolutionary movements, and I am here to lead the way.”AK Arshi has taken on many other leadership positions in the past, starting with the release of his first social-political project, Enghelab (The Revolution). The project went viral after fans began writing his lyrics on the walls of their streets in Iran.“In response to this show of defiance, I name-dropped and dissed the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei,” AK Arshi says. “Since even naming him is a prohibited thing to do in Iran, this and will lead to my immediate execution, since he is considered a holy idol. I’ve also given speeches at different universities and protests and have grown my fanbase, as well as my leadership role.”Additionally, AK Arshi dropped a freestyle, Toomaj Salehi, that went viral on his Instagram, Ar3hi. The song was a shout-out to the revolutionary rapper who was caught by the Islamic regime in Iran and has been tortured by them for the past 95 days.Last month, AK Arshi did his most influential project to date, Entegham (Revenge), which teaches Iranian children how to defend themselves and use certain tactics to protect their families.“I also publicly went against half of the government, including IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), which is a terrorist organization running the country from the shadows by the rule of Khamenei,” AK Arshi states. “In this project, I created an atmosphere of support and courage for our freedom fighters in Iran. The Islamic extremists are scared of me and young people like me who have a voice - and we are standing united around the world against one common enemy that is threatening not just Iran, but the entire world.”For more information about AK Arshi, please visit https://www.ak713.com/ or follow him on social media at https://www.instagram.com/ar3hi/ About AK ArshiAK Arshi, born Arshi Komeili, is a Persian black rapper from Iran who moved to the United States in 2016. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Technology Leadership & Innovation Management (TLIM) with honors from the University of Houston, and a double minor in Leadership Studies from Honors College and Business Administration from Bauer College of Business.AK Arshi is the ultimate role model for working hard to achieve the American Dream and he is always finding ways to learn from and give back to local and global communities.