Read more about DJJ FACILITIES RECEIVE NATIONAL REACCREDITATION

(Decatur, GA) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced today that the Crisp, Terrell, and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers (RYDC) obtained national reaccreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA's Winter Conference, January 27-31, in Orlando, Fl.

"We are grateful for this recognition by the American Correctional Association," said DJJ Interim Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. " I would like to thank the DJJ team members at the Crisp, Terrell, and Loftiss RYDCs for their commitment to ensuring our youth are in secure environments that meet national standards. This agency will continue to utilize industry best practices in all our secure facilities.”

The ACA conducted onsite three-day audits, including an in-depth assessment of the RYDCs through staff interviews, a comprehensive facility tour, observation of staff performing their duties, and a review of vital files and records. All three facilities scored 100 percent on the ACA mandatory standards.

This year marks the second time these facilities obtained this national achievement. Additional DJJ secure facilities accredited by the ACA are in Bibb, Muscogee, Whitfield, Floyd, Wilkes, Rockdale and Cobb counties.

ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The ACA standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States and are necessary to ensure that correctional facilities are operated professionally. They address services, programs, and operations essential to good correctional management, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training and development, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service, and rules and discipline. Standards reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures that safeguard staff and offenders' life, health, and safety.

# # #

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' wellbeing, and fostering safe communities. Visit us online at www.djj.georgia.gov.