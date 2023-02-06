No-Code Development Platforms Market Size to Reach USD 68.05 Billion by 2028; Annual Growth Rate of 24.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for faster application deployment and rising need to improve productivity are key factors driving global no-code development platforms market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global no-code development platforms market size was USD 12.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 68.05 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth are increasing need for faster application deployment and the rising need to improve productivity. Increasing demand for paperless management systems across various industries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market going ahead.

Apps developed using traditional application development methods might take years to deploy. It is not uncommon in today's fast-paced corporate world for workers to request for applications to assist them to resolve problems, only to leave or change positions even before the application is completely developed. This trend could be changed by using a no-code platform. Workers can easily implement such apps required to do their jobs due to no-code development, which enables employees to build and deploy a company management app in a much shorter span of time.

Paper-based management systems are costly to maintain and also generally unsecured and inaccurate since papers may be lost or stolen and must be properly kept and maintained. Even businesses in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare can benefit from no-code platform procedures based on paper. Replacing old techniques with tablets and smartphones for quicker data entry, increased storage, instant access to data, and other advantages are trends observed in the market.

However, security issues arising from lack of control and limitations of using templates are factors expected to hamper growth of the global no-code development platforms market over the forecast period.

Research Report on the no-code development platforms Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the no-code development platforms market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the no-code development platforms market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the no-code development platforms market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the no-code development platforms market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the no-code development platforms market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global no-code development platforms on the basis of component, application, organization size, end-use:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop & Server-based

Mobile-based

Web-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Zoho Corporation, Appy Pie Inc., AppSheet, Airtable Inc., Quickbase, Inc., Kintone Corporation, Bubble Group, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Clapptron Technologies Private Limited, and Microsoft Corporation

Regional Landscape section of the no-code development platforms report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the no-code development platforms market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

