Food Thickeners Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028

Food preference changes and increasing demand for agar thickening agents in bakery applications are some key factors driving global food thickeners market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food thickeners market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food thickeners market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Demand for convenience food is rising as customer preferences continue to shift. Increasingly busy lifestyle, rapidly growing retail business, increasing development of new products, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, are driving demand for packaged foodstuffs. In addition, as the global population grows, food consumption is also increasing, which has a favorable impact on food production. Market growth is being fueled by a rise in global export and import trade activities associated with packaged foods with the objective of enhancing and maintaining the quality of food and hygiene.

Lack of preference among vegans for animal and microbe-derived thickeners is driving demand for plant-based food thickeners. The global trend of adopting a flexitarian diet and increase in veganism has changed the targeted demographic pools to plant-based ingredients. Some negative health effects of animal-based food have prompted a switch to vegetarian diets. Demand for plant-based products is being driven by an increase in nutritional beverages and supplements as a result of a increasing health-conscious demographic.

However, volatility in hydrocolloid raw material prices and high research and development costs associated with food thickener manufacturing are expected to hamper growth of the global food thickeners market to some extent over the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

The global food thickeners market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global food thickeners market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated.

Competitive Outlook:

The global food thickeners market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global food thickeners market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Global food thickeners Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global food thickeners on the basis of type, source, application

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Years: 2021-2028

