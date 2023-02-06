Real Estate Source, Inc. Remains Only California Brokerage to Offer 100% Commission Program

The brokerage boasts over 500+ Agents and Loan Officers, which highlights the popularity of its unparalleled dedication to brokers.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Source, Inc. is pleased to announce it continues to remain the only California real estate brokerage to offer its Agents a 100% Commission Program.Real Estate Source, Inc. is a reputable California-based real estate brokerage founded in 2007 by its current broker-owner, Tony S. Dini. The company survived the economic downturn in 2008 and, despite this obstacle, continued to grow throughout the recession. Today, Real Estate Source, Inc. is rapidly growing its roster of real estate agents and making moves to expand/improve its customer service on every level. The brokerage was also the winner of the 2018 Inc. 5000, ranking at 2,434, which showcases America’s fastest-growing private companies.Recently, Real Estate Source, Inc. is thrilled to announce it continues to be one of the most sought-after brokerages for Agents – a result of its widely respected 100% Commission Real Estate Program . At the core of the program, brokers will benefit from a host of different perks that no other brokerage offers, including:• 100% commission plan with no hidden charges• One $595 flat fee per transaction and only 0.73% of net commission of workers’ compensation insurance• No monthly fee, desk fee, or franchise fees• Unparalleled broker support• Free office space• Free marketing materials• In-house mortgages, as well as California Lending Source• Transparent agent contract agreement• And so much more“We do exactly what we say, it’s YOU that makes the sale,” says Dini. “My promise is that I will always be there when you need me. If you’re looking for a brokerage that will support you 100% of the way, as well as looking to help increase income, please don’t hesitate to give me a call – today.”For more information about Real Estate Source, Inc., or to join the team, please visit https://www.morecommission.info/ About Tony S. DiniTony Dini is a licensed real estate broker, CEO, and loan originator with extensive experience in the real estate industry. Having run a real estate brokerage for over 15 years, combined with his additional background in lending, has given Dini the ability to handle difficult transactions and help his team of realtors with negotiating effectively for their clients, property valuations, contract understanding, and marketing strategies.Dini boasts a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and Marketing at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is the founder of the wildly popular Real Estate Source, Inc. brokerage.