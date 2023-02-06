Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market to Exhibit 3.8% CAGR till 2027 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

An increasing application of Quantum Cascade Lasers in chemical and gas sensing is driving the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market is expected to reach USD 451.3 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Quantum cascade laser finds its application in free-space communication, spectroscopy, and missile countermeasures. The rise in demand for lightweight, compact, and low-power consuming devices that have the ability to operate in room temperature in mid-infrared wavelength will propel the growing demand for the market.

Semiconductor lasers called quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) have a mid-IR emission peak (4 um to 10 um). For popular mid-IR applications like molecular gas analysis, they serve as a light source. It is considerably more compact than standard electron-hole pair lasers. Compared to earlier mass spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) technologies, it is quicker and uses less power. QC lasers exclusively use electrons as their sole kind of carrier. Consequently, they are also known as unipolar lasers.

In the fields of biomedicine, sensing, R&D, warfare, and homeland security, QCLs have immense promise. The market is growing thanks to these high-power lasers' low failure rate, reliable manufacturing, and long lifespan. Opportunities for market expansion are created by its use in LIDAR, industrial process control, vehicle cruise control, and collision avoidance radar. The market's expansion is slowed down by evolving consumer demands and the related costs of extending the use of QCL-based systems.

The package type, mode of operation, industrial vertical, and region are the segmentation criteria for the quantum cascade lasers market. The market is segmented into three categories based on packaging type: C-Mount, HHL & VHL Package, and TO3 Package. On the basis of operation mode, it is divided into continuous wave and pulsed. It is divided into industrial, medical, telecommunication, and defence sectors based on industry vertical.

Quantum cascade laser finds abundant applications in the development of advanced innovative healthcare equipment. QCL infrared spectroscopic imaging is used to identify tissue in real-time. This is particularly helpful in liver biopsy. QCL is also used to develop a device for breath analysis. The market technology is also used in the trace-gas analysis for explosives detection, industrial process control, and environmental monitoring, among others.

Another important factor driving the adoption of the product is its application in chemical detection and gas sensing in the military and defense industry. An increase in the expenditure on the defense sector will mean a high level of research and development for efficient technologies.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Block MEMS, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Mirsense, Alpes Lasers SA, Akela Laser Corporation, Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH, Emerson Electric Corporation, and Adtech Optics., among others.

The Fabry-Perot technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as it is the cost-effective simplest quantum cascade laser used in high-power devices owing to its high-power ability.

The continuous-wave mode is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The high growth is due to its usage in devices as it offers continuous waves without any delay in time.

The telecommunication segment will hold a significant share and is among the primary end-user of the market. The deployment of QCL in telecommunication will propel the demand for market product devices in free-space optical communication applications.

North America dominated the market for QCL owing to its application in healthcare, military. Moreover, the presence of key market players will also propel the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 56.5% in the year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) Market on the basis of fabrication technology, packaging type, mode of operation, end-user:

Fabrication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Distributed Feedback

Fabry-Perot

Tunable External Cavities

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HHL & VHL Package

C-Mount Package

To3 Package

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Wave Mode

Pulsed Mode

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Others

Additional information offered by the report:

Quantum Cascade Laser Market Size Worth USD 451.3 Million by 2027