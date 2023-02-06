WORKHOUSE Celebrates 24th Anniversary with ' Top Public Relations (PR) Firm" 2023 Awards
Independent Creative Agency WORKHOUSE named Top Boutique PR Firm; Recognized by Clutch and Best of Manhattan Awards as Public Relations Powerhouse
As we celebrate our 24th Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 24th Anniversary, WORKHOUSE, with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has been named a "Top Public Relations Firm" by both Clutch and the Best of Manhattan Awards for its work across leading communication sectors while demonstrating a history of promotional excellence.
— Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
"As we celebrate our 24th Anniversary, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust."
Best of Manhattan Award:
PR, Marketing & Branding Firm 202
https://manhattan.businesses-honor.com/PressReleaseub.aspx?cc=DMN-5ZDK-KWPP
The Clutch Award:
Top Public Relations (PR) Firm 2023
https://clutch.co/pr-firms/boutique/new-york?page=3
Established in 1999, the firm is home to creative communicators specializing in consumer marketing, corporate and public affairs, digital engagement, luxury, celebrity, art, travel, hospitality, retail, real estate, sports, and entertainment marketing.
Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Debbie Harry, Francis Ford Coppola, Ronnie Wood, The Charlie Chaplin Estate, the Anthony Quinn Estate, Maestro João Carlos Martins, CBGB, Interview Magazine, Details Magazine, iconic photographers David LaChapelle, Albert Watson, David Drebin, Tony Kelly, Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, artist Leon Lowentraut, music venues Irving Plaza Concert Hall, The Stone Pony, House of Independents, Paramount Theater, The Asbury Park Boardwalk, Galleries Lafayette, Ford Motor Company, Porsche, Virgin, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Genesis Publications, luxury department stores Bergdorf Goodman, Barney's, Henri Bendel, luxury houses Carl F. Bucherer, Cartier, Harry Winston, Coty, Versace, Cynthia Rowley, Fabulous Fany's, and Tony Shafrazi Gallery offering award-winning campaigns across a broad spectrum of luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands.
Workhouse is a full-service creative agency specializing in integrated marketing, positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. Workhouse provides full-service public relations, social media, brand promotion, and creative consulting, not to mention modern-day marketing & branding.
MANHATTAN AWARD PROGRAM
The Manhattan Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Manhattan area. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
CLUTCH AWARDS
Clutch is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers worldwide. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. The companies Clutch ranks come from the U.S., Canada, Central and Eastern Europe, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean
WORKHOUSE
Is recognized as one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. For the tenth consecutive year, Workhouse received the "Best of Manhattan Award" by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). The agency swept three of the industry's highest honors when it was bestowed with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Award, PR News' Platinum PR "Wow Award", Bulldog Reporter's Silver Medal Award and was also named a PR Daily/ Dow Jones Finalist for "Grand Prize: PR Campaign of the Year". Celebrating 23 years of service, Workhouse is a full-service creative agency positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. The agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Modine, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Chase Contemporary, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Versace, Jnana Yoga, and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional services across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
