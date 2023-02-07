AirData and Blue innovation Collaborate to Provide UAS Fleet Management in Japan

AirData & Blue Innovation Logos AirData Computer Mockup AirData Tablet Japanese

Blue innovation Co. and AirData UAV team up to bring translation of AirData’s class-leading drone management platform to Japanese pilots and JUIDA members

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirData UAV and Blue innovation Co. announced today a partnership to provide a Japanese-language version of AirData’s industry-leading fleet management platform. AirData is used by pilots worldwide to seamlessly fly better and safer missions. This pivotal development provides a localized and translated interface for AirData aimed at helping commercial pilots in Japan navigate the compliance and safety landscape for UAVs. Pilots and fleet operators fluent in Japanese now have access to a fully translated interface, as well as features adapted for Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) regulations. The translation and localization framework underlying this project paves the way for future translations of the AirData platform.

“Blue innovation has been a great partner in this launch of AirData in Japan. Both of our organizations share a passion for promoting the growth of safe and successful drone use.” said AirData CEO Eran Steiner. “Releasing the Japanese AirData platform helps pilots in Japan improve flight operations, risk management, and flight data tracking. Our improved translation infrastructure allows the introduction of additional languages to new markets, with the goal of accelerating drone adoption worldwide in a safe and compliant manner.”

AirData is used by over 270,000 customers worldwide in mission planning, the management of drones and pilots, and regulatory compliance, and Blue innovation is a leader and pioneer in Japan’s quickly growing unmanned vehicles industry. In response to the Japanese drone industry’s regulatory and technological changes, the companies teamed up to create a translated, Japanese-market edition of the AirData platform. The provision of the service became possible through an integration with JUIDA's Member Management System, which is developed on the foundation of Blue innovation’s Blue Earth Platform. Additionally, the companies worked to implement new features optimized for Japan's legal regulations from governing bodies such as the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).

“Blue innovation greatly values our relationship with AirData,” said Blue innovation CEO Takayuki Kumada. “They are an industry leader in drone data management and compliance, and they share our passion for advancing the unmanned aircraft industry. We believe that we can work together to make it easier for JUIDA members to run their drone operations and create a positive relationship with regulatory authorities.”

Blue innovation is a pioneer in the use of drones for commercial purposes. The company provides the Blue Earth Platform (BEP), a platform aimed at the integration of different autonomous devices, such as robots, unmanned vehicles, and smart sensors. They have a long relationship with JUIDA, as both organizations share the goal of promoting the future of unmanned aerial vehicles in Japan. The two organizations have worked together in the development of educational packages and commercial solutions.



AirData UAV

AirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 270,000 users with 30 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming. https://airdata.com/

Blue innovation Co., Ltd.

Blue innovation, the pioneer of industrial drone use in Japan, was established in 1999. The company provides services in the inspection, office and education sectors, all of them centered around their proprietary Blue Earth Platform (BEP). BEP is the data and device integration platform for enabling advanced tasks via cooperation of multiple autonomous robots and various sensors. https://www.blue-i.co.jp/en/

Blue Earth Platform ® （BEP）

Blue Earth Platform (BEP) is Blue innovation’s proprietary device integration platform that is capable of mission-based remote (BVLOS) autonomous control and cooperation of various types of devices, including multiple drones or robots.

BEP’s integrated management of multiple drones or robots and cooperation with various OSes and systems enables the accomplishment of any type and number of missions that are not possible for a single device or system.

Japan UAS Industrial Development Association (JUIDA)

JUIDA was established in July 2014, for the purpose of the active promotion of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in Japan’s civilian sector, as well as contributing to healthy growth of UAS and the creation of new UAS industries and markets. JUIDA cooperates extensively with research agencies, associations, and related industries around the world, and offers support to enable optimal development of UAS in various civilian sectors, such as providing the newest UAS-related information. https://uas-japan.org/en/