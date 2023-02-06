Submit Release
Kandy Boy Forced to Remove THCa Flowers, and Concentrates from Shipping to Florida by Florida Department of Agriculture

February 6, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read

Panama City, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Kandy Boy, one of the Industry's leading online retailers of exotic cannabis flowers with high levels of THCa and low levels of delta 9, has been met with unexpected resistance from the Florida Department of Agriculture. The department informed Kandy Boy that the total amount of THC delta 9 in Florida is calculated by multiplying THCa by 0.877 and then adding delta 9, making Kandy Boy THCa products classified as Exotic Marijuana in this state. In an effort to comply with the regulations, Kandy Boy has removed its THCa product from stores and also restricted online purchases from Floridians.

Benji Boyce, founder of Kandy Boy, stated, "Most states with recreational and medicinal marijuana have a total THC law preventing THCa products from being sold."

Kandy Boy has quickly opened up stores in Georgia within days of the removal of their products from Florida locations, which can be found by using the store locator on their website.

Media Contact

Chris Baer
chris@kandyboy.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153684

