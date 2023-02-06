GRAY ELEVATES TWO LEADERS

Robby Thomas to Lead WIS and Valerie Russell to Lead WTVY/WRGX

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Robby Thomas will become the General Manager of WIS (NBC) in Columbia, South Carolina (DMA 80). In addition, Valerie Russell will become the General Manager of WTVY (CBS) and WRGX (NBC) in Dothan, Alabama (DMA 171), succeeding Robby. Both promotions will be effective Monday, February 13, 2023.



Robby Thomas has 19 years of content and marketing experience, including the past three years leading WTVY/WRGX News 4, the top-rated local media organization in the Dothan, Alabama market. Robby began his career as a broadcast journalist before launching South Georgia’s first fiber MVPD and later returning to local broadcast media as an award-winning marketing leader. Prior to WTVY, Robby was director of marketing and audience development at Gray’s WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he created and chaired the first Gray Marketing and Creative Services Advisory Council. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Valerie Russell brings 18 years of media sales experience to her new role as the General Manager of WTVY/WRGX News 4. For the past two years, she has served as the stations’ General Sales Manager, a period in which the sales team posted new sales records in new local direct business and digital revenue. Previously, Valerie was a leading member of the sales team at WIS in Columbia, South Carolina. She began her broadcasting career as a morning show producer in 1996 at the Columbia market’s ABC affiliated television station. A graduate of Alabama A&M University, Valerie graduated in 2022 from the Broadcast Leadership Training Program of the NAB Leadership Foundation. She is currently participating in the 2022-23 Leadership Academy of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), powered by Stellantis.

