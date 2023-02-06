Reducing Wood Smoke Pollution in Utah

The Division of Air Quality’s Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program aims to combat wintertime air pollution by reducing smoke from wood burning. The program provides incentives for homeowners to convert their wood burning stoves or fireplaces into a natural gas, propane fueled, or electric appliance.

This is an opportunity for residents to help improve air quality while upgrading their home.

Wood smoke contributes to the inversions we see in Northern Utah valleys by releasing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), oxides of nitrogen (NOx), and other fine particulates (PM2.5) as the wood burns. In addition to the direct PM2.5 emitted from burning, VOCs and NOx react in the atmosphere with sulfur dioxide and ammonia to form even more PM2.5 through a process called secondary formation.

“Historically, wood burning has contributed 5 – 10% to our wintertime particulate pollution problem, but recent studies have shown wood burning contributions have been on the decline,” said program manager Joel Karmazyn. “The program supports that declining trend by providing financial incentives to homeowners to convert to a cleaner source of heat.”

The program targets counties that experience poor wintertime air quality, including Cache and counties along the Northern Wasatch Front. Program events typically begin in the fall and run through late winter. Registration for the next event opens Feb. 27 for Cache County residents.

To learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, or to see future events in your area, visit stoves.utah.gov.