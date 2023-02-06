The most popular cosmetic procedure trends after COVID-19 pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- The last year has been one of unprecedented change and disruption, especially in the beauty industry. With the onset of the pandemic, many businesses in the beauty sector had to close for months at a time, leading to a decrease in treatments like haircuts, spa treatments, and cosmetic procedures. Despite this downturn, many have already begun to look forward to what comes next in terms of trends and consumer demand for beauty services.
"One trend that is already gaining traction is an increased demand for cosmetic procedures such as Botox, lip fillers and laser treatments." Said Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. "This surge can be attributed to the fact that many people are looking for ways to rejuvenate their skin after being stuck inside for months with nothing but Zoom meetings" He added. The shift can also be attributed to more people working from home and having fewer professional engagements, thus creating an opportunity for more regular maintenance visits during their free time that they would not usually have access to.
The non-invasive nature of these treatments makes them ideal even during this period of social distancing and masks; they require minimal downtime with quick results visible instantly making them perfect as a pick-me-up treat without any major risks or heavy financial commitments involved. This has also made popular certain anti-aging treatments like microneedling which help improve skin texture over time while offering long-term benefits rather than just a few hours of immediate gratification.
Another potential trend for post pandemic beauty care is a heightened focus on home care products. The market for at home beauty kits has seen tremendous growth over the past year due to isolation measures put into place since people have not been able to go out and get their usual facial treatments or high end products from their spas or salons of choice. These kits provide customers with all the tools needed to recreate complex facials at home – complete with serums, toners scrubs moisturizers etc., allowing spas and salons reach new customers even when closed due to lockdowns or restricted capacity regulations. Many providers have also started offering virtual consultations with experts who guide customers through their bespoke treatment plans tailored just for them ensuring that they receive quality advice on how best they can take care of themselves while staying safe at home – something which will likely continue even after restrictions are lifted eventually.
All in all it looks like the pandemic has paved way for some interesting changes in terms of how we approach our beauty regimes both at home and during our regular appointments with experts; whether it be investing in skincare product lines tailored specially according to individual needs or taking advantage of convenient medical grade skincare treatments available virtually – there’s no doubt that we’ll see continued growth in these areas as we move towards a post pandemic world .
