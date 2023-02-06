Innovative Actor Training to be Showcased at Actors Pro Expo

Faith Hibbs-Clark will Share Her Science-Based Methodology

I appreciate that Actors Pro Expo has created a wonderful opportunity to bring creatives together with such a wide variety of industry experts.” — Faith Hibbs-Clark

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a lot of enthusiasm building around the Actors Pro Expo, being held in London (and online) Saturday, February 11th. This is a trade show set up by actors to help fellow creatives build and sustain their careers. Attendees will be able to meet exhibitors, offering a wide range of services to help with career development. There will also be industry experts speaking at the three-day event.

One of the speakers scheduled for this year is Faith Hibbs-Clark, founder of Communication Method for Actors, which offers a unique science backed method of training. Faith, who started out as a deception detection expert, worked early on with trial attorneys, CEOs and law enforcement. She now travels the world speaking and leading workshops, teaching clients to lie effectively on camera. Her work has gained traction and the attention of celebrities. Hibbs-Clark has coached Academy Award winner Emma Stone and many other highly accomplished actors.

She was born in England, been to London many times, and always enjoys returning: “I am looking forward to sharing my work with this whole new group of actors. There’s a vibrant acting community here, and this will be my first opportunity to share my "acting science" secrets with students in person. Until now, I have only worked with British actors online.”

Faith also worked as a professional casting director for over 20 years in film and television. Clients included large studios such as Universal, Lionsgate, Disney, Paramount, and many others. Her casting company, Good Faith Casting, is now run by her daughter while Faith is on tour teaching. In fact, a highlight of the Actors Pro Expo, is that it will provide emerging talent with the opportunity to be seen by top casting directors and agents. "My focus in recent years has been on coaching, because there is such a need, says Faith. “I appreciate that Actors Pro Expo has created a wonderful opportunity to bring creatives together with such a wide variety of industry experts.”

Hibbs-Clark will be conducting a workshop for this year’s Expo. She says, “I’m going to share a lesson from my Acting Science curriculum and then invite audience members to try out my techniques. I’m there to offer a whole new way of looking at the audition process, by seeing it as communication and science. I hope to help take the mystery out of auditions and booking.”

Faith’s educational background is in behavioral psychology, communication, and neuroscience. She’s been featured on hundreds of radio stations and TV news segments and has been featured in many news and magazine articles. You can also read more about her at www.cmfatraining.com

Event seminars will be focusing on craft, as well as providing advice on the practicalities of working within the industry. For more information about the Expo visit: www.actorsproexpo.com