Paris, France Receives the 2023 Sustainable Transport Award for Progress on Accessibility, Sustainability, and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee are proud to announce Paris, France as the winner of the 2023 Sustainable Transport Award (STA). Paris will receive the award in a live broadcast ceremony held on 8 February 2023 , and the City will join in the STA’s Sustainable Transport Award Series programming throughout the year. This honor recognizes the City’s recent progress to improve its public transport and urban spaces with policies that promote sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.



Paris has been working on targeted efforts to create multi-modal and wholly integrated transport networks that improve the quality-of-life for all Parisians. The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the need for healthier, more active modes of mobility alongside accessible public spaces that are designed for all types of communities. The pandemic allowed the City to test policies and interventions that directly address issues of emissions, noise pollution, and public health, all the while creating infrastructure that is reflective of the needs of its people.

Paris’ vision for a comprehensive cycling network, for example, has been core to its mobility strategies. Building on the landmark Vélib bikeshare system that helped the City win the 2008 STA , Paris adopted new updates to its citywide cycling plan that capitalizes on the surge in cycling that arose during the pandemic, with the aim of making Paris a fully cyclable city in the next few years. With the 2023 STA honor, Paris is being commended for its political will, resource investments, and policy commitments to reshaping its streets for the needs of cyclists and pedestrians, rather than cars.

Paris is also joined by two STA honorable mentions: Bhubaneswar, India and Jalisco, Mexico. These 2023 honorees will be recognized during Sustainable Transport Award Series programming throughout the year.

“The work that the 2023 STA Nominees have put into building more resilient and accessible cities is outstanding, especially as the pandemic challenged our urban systems,” said ITDP CEO Heather Thompson. “It is an honor to have a historic city like Paris as the winner this year — their efforts to promote sustainability, care, and active mobility were some of the boldest seen during the pandemic.”

“We are living in a historical inflection point. Paris, like most major cities, is shifting towards becoming a more walkable and cyclable city, and we want to accelerate this revolution,” said Paris Deputy Mayor David Belliard. “It is a public health issue and a response to climate change. This paradigm shift concerns all of us: whether you are a driver, a cyclist, a pedestrian, or a public transport user.”

The Sustainable Transport Award Program from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy is the annual celebration of select cities implementing innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year. Learn more at STAward.org.