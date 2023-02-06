BlueSphere Bio to Present at the 25th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a powerful TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced Keir Loiacono, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSphere Bio, will present a corporate overview at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference held in New York City, NY from February 6-9, 2023.



The in-person presentation will highlight the Company’s first and lead product candidate, BSB-1001, currently being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in conjunction with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). The Company anticipates filing its first investigational new drug application later this year.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Marriott Marquis Times Square

For more information about the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, please refer to the conference website at www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The Company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform – TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed and efficiency. This platform can be used in various clinical settings to discover TCRs for use in either TCR-based cell therapy or in antibody-like molecules, such as bi-specific T cell engagers. While the Company’s initial focus is oncology, the platform could be deployed in other therapeutic areas, such as auto-immunity.

BSB-1001, targeting the minor histocompatibility antigen-1 (HA-1) and part of BlueSphere’s TCX-101 Program, is the first TCR-T cell therapy candidate generated using TCXpress and is in development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in conjunction with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application for BSB-1001 in 2023. In addition, the TCXpress platform has enabled the discovery of several new TCRs reactive against other clinically relevant miHAs, which will become part of the TCX-101 Program as a panel that positions the Company with best-in-class population coverage in these indications.

In addition to TCX-101, BlueSphere is currently identifying a broad panel of TCRs to deploy in its first solid tumor program, which will be announced later this year. Concurrent with its use for shared antigens, BlueSphere is deploying TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to develop its TCX-201 Program, which aims to identify TCRs reactive against patient-specific neoantigens. The Company anticipates virtual patient data from multiple solid tumor types this year.

Company Contact

Kim Jaffe

Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development & Strategy

+1- 609-306-7042

kjaffe@bluespherebio.com

Media Contact

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-876-5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com