Maine DHHS Temporarily Closes Lewiston Office Due to Damage From Cold Weather

February 6, 2023
Human Services

AUGUSTA- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) closed its district office at 200 Main Street in Lewiston today due to water and electrical damage resulting from the extreme cold weather in the past few days. The office is undergoing repairs and will reopen to the public and employees as soon as possible to ensure continued access to critical benefits and services.

Information on a number of DHHS programs is available online or can be accessed by phone by calling 211. Individuals interested in applying for benefits may visit MyMaineConnection or contact the DHHS Office for Family Independence Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-855-797-4357. Maine residents may also visit other district offices in Augusta, Portland, and South Paris. Information on these offices may be found here.

