Pizza Nova rings in 60th anniversary with “439” jingle ringtone

Just in time for National Pizza Day, the brand turns its iconic jingle into a ringtone

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The famous “439-Oh-Oh-Oh-Oh Pizza Nova” jingle is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and the iTunes Store. The initiative kicks off Pizza Nova’s 60th anniversary celebrations and National Pizza Day, which takes place annually on February 9. As an ode to the company’s heritage and passion for family, friends and delicious pizza, the famous jingle is going retro with its ringtone.

“Good things last,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Looking back, we’re extremely grateful to my father and our founder, Sam Primucci, for inspiring the creation of a jingle that reflects the timelessness and quality of our pizza and is woven into the fabric of our communities. These are classics – for both the tastebuds and the earbuds.”

The legendary jingle created in 1987 was written and produced by Syd Kessler, sung by Canadian musician Alfie Zappacosta and has been used in the company’s advertisements ever since.

The ringtone launch kicks off Pizza Nova’s 60th anniversary celebrations – expected to run throughout the year.

“We’re setting the tone, so to speak, and can’t wait to share with you what’s next,” says Primucci.

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at www.pizzanova.com.

- 30 -

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

Attachment

Dalia Esposito Torchia Communications 514-654-2635 dalia@torchiacom.com