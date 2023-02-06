Netsurion CRO John Addeo Honored on 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs List

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading provider of managed XDR, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Chief Revenue Officer John Addeo to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.



John Addeo, CRO and Global Head of Channels at Netsurion, leverages his two decades of experience in enterprise IT and cybersecurity. He drives Netsurion's global go-to-market strategies and channel-first approach. Under his leadership, the company's partner program has grown year-over-year with easier pricing models, enhanced partner portal and training program, and a channel partner team that has tripled in size.

Netsurion’s partner program empowers hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added software resellers (VARs) to deliver award-winning managed open XDR to businesses of all sizes. Netsurion’s Open XDR platform integrates with an organization’s existing tech stack and their 24x7 ISO-certified Security Operations Center (SOC) augments its partners’ teams, all for an affordable, scalable price point. Beyond this, partners can drive business growth by offering customers the tools they need to predict, prevent, detect and respond to ransomware, zero-day attacks and more.

“Being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief is a testament to our efforts to strengthen our partner program," said John Addeo. "Our channel partners bring immense value by helping end customers solve IT challenges with advisory, implementation, remediation and management services. In the coming months, Netsurion will ramp up its channel focus with a new partner program that offers greater rewards for partners who drive new business and provide great customer experiences. This program will also provide opportunities for partners to resell or consult on top of, or as a foundation for, building their MSP services."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's managed offering includes our 24x7 SOC which operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers managed threat protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR). Learn more at www.netsurion.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com