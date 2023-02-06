WellSpan Health Selects Epic-based KeyCare Platform for 24 X 7 Virtual Care

WellSpan also joins KeyCare as a health system investor to advance KeyCare's innovative telehealth model

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's only Epic-based virtual care platform, announced that WellSpan Health is the latest health system to partner with KeyCare to provide patients a high-quality virtual care experience with licensed providers. York, Pa.-based WellSpan is initially providing patients with access to KeyCare's virtual care platform for their on-demand virtual care needs.

WellSpan is also joining KeyCare as a health system investor to support ongoing collaboration and advance their shared mission and vision for the delivery of excellent virtual care through the WellSpan Virtual On-Demand Care service. WellSpan was part of a strategic extension of KeyCare's Series A fundraise, which brought the total raise to over $27M.

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on their Epic platform. WellSpan Virtual On-Demand Care is now live with KeyCare and patients are able to conduct appointments with Virtualist healthcare providers via WellSpan's MyChart portal. Virtualists will have access to each patient's WellSpan data as they provide care and complete encounter details on KeyCare's Epic platform and seamlessly share results with members of a patient's WellSpan care team.

"WellSpan is excited to be both an early innovative partner and investor with KeyCare as it continues to grow and positively shape the future of healthcare," said R. Hal Baker, MD, senior vice president and chief digital and chief information officer for WellSpan. "KeyCare's virtual care platform provides the most seamless virtual care experience for patients and ensures they have 24X7 access to high-quality services. With the addition of KeyCare's virtual care team, our patients will experience a much more integrated online care experience than is available with any other service in the market. Ultimately, this approach increases access to care for all patients."

"WellSpan is deeply committed to improving health and wellness through the delivery of exceptional care. That is just one of many reasons why we are so thrilled to have them as our latest health system partner and investor," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We look forward to helping WellSpan augment its care team while providing their patients with a high-quality, virtual care experience that drives better outcomes across their population."

About KeyCare

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health's vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers are dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest. For more information, visit www.wellspan.org.

