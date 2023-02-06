Rebeccah Silence Honored as REDx 2022 Top Emotional Healing and Relationship Coach

TV and radio personality Rebeccah Silence—author of "Coming Back to Life" and the host of the "Healing IS Possible Experience" and the "Tougher Together Breakthrough" podcast—has been recognized as the Top Emotional Healing and Relationship Coach of 2022 by REDX magazine.

REDx magazine acknowledged her passion as a coach while being a survivor of trauma and cancer, coupled with her expertise for helping others overcome their own traumatic life experiences.

REDx states, "Through her work, she is helping to create a more compassionate world where everyone can feel safe and supported. This is why REDx honors Rebeccah Silence as the Top Emotional Healing & Relationship Coach of 2022."

The magazine features the following statement from Rebeccah: “I teach people how to use trauma and life in all of its seasons to their advantage, which helps them fully feel alive and at their best.”

Rebeccah adds, "I deeply understand the power of emotional healing and encourage everyone to embrace the journey of self-discovery."

She also receives heartfelt gratitude from clients.

Client Sandy Scholl says, “Something good always comes out of every tragedy or heartbreak. Rebeccah will help clear the way for you to find it.”

Rebecah states that everyone already has what they need—no matter how impossible it feels—to be their own inner healer and get back to a place of loving and trusting themselves.

Rebeccah’s powerful signature tools and programs will help anyone wanting to find their inner healer.

These products have been proven to work from her countless clients over the years, as well as the positive feedback from hundreds of thousands of people who have benefited from her teachings through the myriad of radio, tv, online and podcast shows she has hosted or been featured on as a guest.

Rebeccah states, “I am beyond grateful to be recognized with such an incredible honor from REDx Magazine. It’s my greatest wish that everyone who is currently struggling mentally or emotionally realize that the power to heal is within reach and possible.”

For more information, contact rebeccah@rebeccahsilence.com

About Rebeccah Silence

Rebeccah Silence was named the 2022 REDx Magazine Top Emotional Health and Relationship Coach for helping people heal from heartbreak. She is the CEO and founder of Inspired Results, LLC, based out of Denver, Colorado. Rebeccah offers clients a safe space to become aware of traumas, neutralize past events, release emotional burdens, create a compelling vision for the future, and reconnect with their spirits. Rebeccah can be found on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram with the handle @rebeccahsilence, and she is also on YouTube.

