EnCorps Expands Board of Directors with Senior Financial Professional from City National Bank
EnCorps Recruits and Transitions STEM Professionals to Teaching Profession
John Bai, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of City National Bank, joins the EnCorps Board of Directors
John's financial acumen and dedication to supporting education-focused nonprofits will guide EnCorps as we grow our programs designed to tackle the STEM teacher shortage and low math scores."REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnCorps, Inc., a Los Angeles-based nonprofit focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational equity, is proud to welcome John Bai, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of City National Bank, to its Board of Directors. In addition to his passion for education, Mr. Bai brings extensive financial expertise and governance to EnCorps. Mr. Bai will serve as Treasurer and sit on the financial audit committee.
“John’s financial acumen and dedication to supporting education-focused nonprofits will guide EnCorps as we look to grow our programs designed to tackle the STEM teacher shortage and the lack of math proficiency for students in under-resourced communities,” explains Sherry Lansing, Founder and Chair of EnCorps’ Board of Directors.
In October 2022, City National Bank donated $100K to the EnCorps STEMx Expert Tutors Program, a program that enables STEM professionals to volunteer as virtual math tutors for students in under-resourced schools.
About John Bai
John Bai is executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer of City National Bank. John oversees the teams responsible for finance, enterprise project management, treasury, corporate development, third-party relationships and corporate real estate. He also coordinates City National’s sustainable growth model, managing functions and initiatives related to operations, efficiency, profitability and strategy. John is also a member of the Strategy & Planning committee and he currently serves as a director on the CODE Inc. foundation board, which supports Canada’s leading international development agency focused uniquely on education and literacy.
About EnCorps Inc.
EnCorps Inc., a Los Angeles-based nonprofit with operations in Californias as well the greater Denver, Colorado and New York City areas, advocates for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational equity for students in under-resourced communities. The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits, selects and supports STEM professionals, military veterans, and those who possess an advanced degree in a STEM field to transition to teaching as an innovative, long-term solution to the STEM teacher shortage. The EnCorps STEMx Expert Tutor Program matches middle school students at under-resourced schools, currently under-performing in math, with volunteer STEM professionals. Learn more: https://encorps.org/
About City National
With $95.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 67 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.6 billion in client investment assets.
City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries. For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.
*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.
