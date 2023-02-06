Copper Prices Today, Price Chart and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource
Product Name - Copper
Molecular Weight - 63.55 g/mol
Chemical Formula - Cu
Synonyms - 7440-50-8, Cuprum.
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
Copper (Cu) is a soft, ductile, and malleable chemical element that is used in various end-uses like as a heat and electricity conductor. It is a brownish-reddish metallic chemical element that can be stretched into wires and sheets. It is also a critical dietary mineral for many living organisms.
Chile, Peru, Australia, Canada, and Mexico are the worldwide leading Copper producing countries.
Key Details About the Copper Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Copper price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The Copper price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Copper Price Trend:
Copper can be utilised to manufacture alloys like bronze and brass. It makes sterling silver that is used to make jewellery, cupronickel that can be made into coins, marine hardware, and constantan employed in strain gauges and thermocouples for measuring temperature. Hence, all the following industrial uses are impacting the Copper price trend.
Key Market Players:
Umicore N.V
American Elements
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd
Glencore plc
The Doe Run Resources Corporation
Codelco Mining company
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP)Group Limited
Rio Tinto plc
News and Events:
September 19, 2022 - Prices for copper are fluctuating, ending on either side of USD 3.50 a pound (USD 7,700 tonne) for most of the two-month period, lower by 21 percent since the year began and could not reach anywhere around early March highs.
