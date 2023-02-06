Submit Release
CoTec Funding Instalment Received

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 1st February 2022, Mkango has received the £452,500 from CoTec (C$729,839), being the final instalment under the £2,000,000 convertible loan agreement providing for a two-year, secured convertible loan from CoTec to Mkango (the “Convertible Loan”) with 5% interest, convertible into Mkango shares at 27p each or, under certain condition, into shares of Mkango’s subsidiary, Maginito Limited.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango, and CoTec. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “is expected to”, “scheduled”, “estimates” “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “can”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will”, occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
   
William Dawes Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer President
will@mkango.ca alex@mkango.ca 
Canada: +1 403 444 5979  
www.mkango.ca   
@MkangoResources  
   
BlytheRay  
Financial Public Relations  
Tim Blythe  
UK: +44 207 138 3204  
   
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP  
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker  
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe  
UK: +44 20 3470 0470  
   
Alternative Resource Capital  
Joint Broker  
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing  
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5  


The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.


