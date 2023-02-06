By 2033, The Nut Processing Machine Market Will Reach US$ 72.5 Billion, Growing at a 5.6% CAGR, Reveals Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States currently controls approximately 68% of the North American nut processing machine market. Growing consumption of nuts across the globe due to their high protein and fiber content is expected to boost the nut processing machine industry. Almond and Peanut Segments Will Generate Lucrative Revenues Through 2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global nut processing machines market is poised to reach US$ 42100.0 million in 2023 and further accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033. Overall nut processing machine sales are expected to total a valuation of US$ 72597.4 million by 2033.



Rising popularity and consumption of various types of nuts across the world and increasing penetration of automation are the key factors driving the global nut processing machine industry forward.

Nut processing machines are equipment used to quickly process raw nuts into a form that is suitable for consumption. These machines have completely changed the way nuts were processed traditionally. The adoption of these machines significantly reduces the need for laborers and helps industries to improve overall productivity.

Growing demand for both nuts and the products made from them is expected to boost the worldwide nut processing machine market during the forecast period.

Nuts like almonds, peanuts, and walnut are being increasingly used to make nutritious snacks because they are rich in protein and fiber. To consume higher amounts of nutrients, people are turning to nutritious foods that comprise nuts, dried fruits, milk, and veggies. This is creating enormous pressure on nut processing companies and to address this, they are employing new automatic nut processing machines in their facilities.

Another key factor expected to aid in the expansion of the global nut processing industry is the growing awareness about the potential health benefits of nuts.

Key Takeaways from Nut processing machine market

The global nut processing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, shelling and peeling equipment collectively hold a significant share of the global nut processing machine market.

By mode of operation, sales of automatic nut processing machines are likely to outpace those of semi-automatic ones.

With around US$ 15998 million valuation, North America leads the global nut processing machine market.

The U.S. holds around 68% share of the North America nut processing machine market

The Asia pacific accounts for around 18% share of the worldwide nut processing machine market

Who is Winning?

Leading nut processing machine companies include JBT corporation, Key Technology, The Middleby Corporation, Feucht-obsttechnik.de, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Buhler AG, Kadıoglu LTD, SKOURAS Inc., Modern Process Equipment Corporation, Grossi Fabrications Inc, TOMRA, AC Horn Manufacturing, TabrizKar, JEM Equipment, nuttech.eu, Wizard Manufacturing, and Savage Equipment, Momtazan Ind. Co.

Get Valuable Insights into Nut Processing Machine Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Nut processing machine market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges compelling insights on demand for Nut processing machine market is segmented into four major sections, as below:

By Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Product Type:

Conveying Tools

Drying Equipment

Grading Equipment

Cleaning Equipment

Hulling Equipment

Peeling Equipment

Separator Equipment

Slicing Equipment

Sorting Equipment

Sizing Equipment

Roasting Equipment

Shelling Equipment

Flavouring Equipment

Packaging Equipment

Coating Equipment



By Nut Type:

Almond

Peanut

Walnut

Pistachio

Hazelnut

Pecan

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East and Africa



