Unlocking New Opportunities in Biodefense Market | Increasing Investment by governments in Developed Countries

Increased focus on expanding current technologies for welfare of society & rising potential investment opportunities are some of the key factors driving market

Biodefense Market Size – USD 15,141.34 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends – Increasing investment by governments in developed countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measures to reestablish biosecurity for a collection of organisms that are, or may be, vulnerable to biological threats or infectious illnesses are referred to as biodefense. Biodefense is typically thought of as a military or emergency response phrase and is commonly mentioned in the context of biowar or bioterrorism. Military combatants and civilian non-combatant populations are the two distinct target populations for biodefense (troops in the field). Protection of food and water supplies is frequently an essential component of biodefense. Biodefense refers to measures to restore biosecurity to a group of organisms who are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. Biodefense is frequently discussed in the context of biowar or bioterrorism, and is generally considered a military or emergency response term.

The Global Biodefense Market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Favorable government initiatives, increasing possibility of biological threats and attacks are factors driving global biodefense market revenue growth. Biodefense is the use of medical measures to protect citizens against bioterrorism threats or possibility. Biodefense also includes production of stockpiles of vaccines and medication for people across the globe. Bioterrorism is an intentional release of harmful biological agents such as bacteria, viruses, and other germs to cause sickness/illness, and to harm humans, animals, or crops in a country or region.

Top competitors of the Biodefense Market profiled in the report include:

CanSino Biologics

BioNTech SE

Altimmune

Emergent BioSolutions

SIGA Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Elusys Therapeutics

DynPort Vaccine Company LLC

Ichor Medical Systems

AstraZeneca Plc

Serum Institute of India

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

SinovacBiotech Ltd

Others

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biodefense market on the basis of type, storage system, deployment, architecture, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

COVID-19 Vaccine

Anthrax Vaccine

Smallpox Vaccine

Botulism Vaccine

Others

Biothreat Detection Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sampler

Triggering Devices

Identifier

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centre

Research Organizations

Military

Others

Regional Analysis of the Biodefense Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The botulism segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to high mortality associated with mild doses of botulinum neurotoxins and non-availability of licensed vaccines. Although, botulinum neurotoxin type A has applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, highly lethal nature of this neurotoxin has prompted companies to develop biodefense therapeutics. It is worth highlighting that DynPort and NIAID are presently in clinical evaluation stages of a recombinant botulinum virus vaccine.

The detectors/triggering devices segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to capacity of detectors/triggering devices to typically give a way of continually monitoring the air without use of extra consumables and reducing logistical load of biological agent detection. Trigger technology is the first level of detection that identified any change in particulate background at the sensor, demonstrating a possible overview of biological agents.

The North America market is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the biodefense market over the forecast period due to presence of major biodefense product providers such as Emergent BioSolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies, Bavarian Nordic, Ology Bioservices, Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., Ichor Medical Systems, among others.

Key Reasons to Purchase Human Microbiome Market Report:

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

