Joseph Schramm of BigPanda Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Joseph Schramm on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.



Schramm, VP of alliances and channels, joined BigPanda with the goal of forging mutually beneficial partnerships that will help BigPanda scale while also delivering results to customers and clients. Schramm emphasizes communication with partners that creates collaborative, long-term relationships. His philosophy focuses on finding partners with similar priorities and goals who will build a meaningful business relationship with BigPanda. Schramm's prior experience includes working as head of Americas partner sales for Sailpoint, vice president of strategic partners for BeyondTrust and vice president of alliances and channels for Trusona.

“Partners are critical in helping us scale and accelerate our growth, but it’s vital to have a clearly defined mission of what ‘partner-first’ actually means,” said Joe Schramm, vice president of alliances and channels at BigPanda. “It all starts with listening and engaging partners in meaningful dialog about what is working well and what needs to improve. Once these expectations are set, it’s much easier to grow successful programs with partners, and we’re proud to have been able to do that over the past year-plus.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 5000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, UBS Next, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

