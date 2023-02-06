Almonds Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, and yearly information on the almonds priceSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Almonds
HS Code - 08021200
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)
Supplier Database Availability - Yes
Customization Scope - Our services can be customized as per the requirements of the customer
Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery
Request for Real Time Almonds Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/almonds-price-trends/pricerequest
Almonds tend to be 3.5-6 cm in length, they are edible and are in oval shape with a hard cover. It is a fleshy fruit. They are also termed scientifically as Prunus Dulcis. Almonds are very rich source of proteins, minerals and are fibrous in nature. It is a part of Rosaceae Family.
They are mostly planted in fertile, deep, and well-draining sandy loams. Almonds are basically sold unshelled or shelled. They are employed in various cuisines. It is sown oftenly in winter season.
The worldwide major almonds producing country is North America contributing around 68 percent of its production. On the other hand, Europe is also a major region which is growing the market size of almonds respectively.
Key Details About the Almonds Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the almonds price, carbon black price and natural gas price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The almonds price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Almonds Price Trend:
Industrial uses impacting almonds price trend primarily include Snacks and bars, Milk substitutes and ice creams, Bakery and confectionery, Nut, and RTE cereals. Additionally, it is also utilised in cosmetics and personal care products like almonds oils, moisturisers, shrubs, and lotions.
Key Market Players:
Blue Diamond Growers
Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC
The Almond Company (Harris Family Enterprises)
Mariani Nut Company
Panoche Creek Packing
Select Harvests Limited
News and Events:
January 2022 - The new variety of keto friendly chocolate bar was launched in Krunchy Keto Bar as a healthier substrate which includes different flavors like Almond, Banana, and Coconut.
March 2021 - Hilo Life launched by PepsiCo, which is based on the defatted almond flour, and is a low carb healthy snack which came. The product has high protein content and less fat content.
Related Report:
Cassava starch Price Trend: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/cassava-starch-price-trends
Potato Starch Price Analysis : https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/potato-starch-price-trends
About Us:
Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.
We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team track the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.
To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.
Jolie Alexa
Procurement Resource
4153255166 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other