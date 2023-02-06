Submit Release
Gyrus named Specialist in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning

Gyrus Logo

Gyrus proudly announced today that analyst firm Aragon Research had positioned Gyrus as a “Specialist” in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning.

We are proud that Aragon Research positioned GyrusAim™ Learning Cloud as a Specialist in corporate learning,”
— Viren Kapadia, President and CEO
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyrus Systems, a leader in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry, proudly announced today that analyst firm Aragon Research had positioned Gyrus as a “Specialist” in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2023. The report identifies GyrusAim™ Learning Cloud as part of Gyrus Systems' Learning Management System (LMS).

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research's evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. The Globe for Corporate Learning evaluated providers across three different dimensions:

Strategy, which reflects the degree to which a vendor has the understanding and strategic intent that is at the forefront of market direction.
Performance, which represents effectiveness in executing a vendor's defined strategy. This includes supporting the product or service through its lifecycle.
Reach, is a measure of the global capability that a vendor can execute. Reach is defined as being national, international, or global in nature.

GyrusAim™ Learning Cloud is an award-winning LMS that enables enterprises to manage training and development objectives (Instructor-Led Training, eLearning, blended and live classroom) from training assignments, delivery, and effectiveness. Additionally, enable AI-driven learning environments for learners and administrators with the latest UI/UX that match the LXP experience. Finally, with GyrusAim™, corporations, governments, and organizations can personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration, and manage compliance for employees, customers, partners, and suppliers.

"We are proud that Aragon Research positioned GyrusAim™ Learning Cloud as a Specialist incorporating learning," said Viren Kapadia, President and CEO at Gyrus Systems. "We believe our investment in AR/VR partnership, Content integration, and Learning Experience is making the right impact on our customers and industry."

About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for efficiently managing any size training program. Since 1987, 600+ companies worldwide have used Gyrus Systems' products to improve training effectiveness and organization efficiency and achieve tremendous success within their respective industries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.gyrus.com/.

Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

Viren Kapadia
Gyrus Systems
+1 804-320-1414
Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


